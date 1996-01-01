1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Homeostasis
Problem 1.17
Textbook Question
A gradient exists:
a. when heat is concentrated in one area of the body.
b. when more of a substance is located in one place than in another.
c. when there is higher pressure in one place than in another.
d. All of the above are correct.
e. None of the above are correct.
