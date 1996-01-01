1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Abdominopelvic Quadrants and Regions
Problem 1.31a
Later that same day, the surgeon performs a procedure on Ms. Norman's right kidney. She makes the incision in the right posterior lumbar region. Will she cut through the same serous membrane(s) and cavities as in the previous procedure? Why or why not? How would this change if the incision were made on the anterior lumbar region?
