1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Homeostasis
Problem 1.4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The baroreceptor reflex causes blood pressure to drop when it rises dangerously high. Predict whether this is a positive or negative feedback loop. Explain your reasoning.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Homeostasis with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos