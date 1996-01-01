21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Targets
2:16 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Small molecules that must combine with large proteins to become immunogenic are called a. complete antigens, b. kinins, c. antigenic determinants, d. haptens.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of Innate and Adaptive Body Defenses with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice