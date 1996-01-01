21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Problem 3
Antibodies released by plasma cells are involved in a. humoral immunity, b. immediate hypersensitivity reactions, c. autoimmune disorders, d. all of the above.
