21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
2:38 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
All of the following are considered innate body defenses except a. complement, b. phagocytosis, c. antibodies, d. lysozyme, e. inflammation.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
13
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Innate Internal Defenses with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice