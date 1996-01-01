21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
Problem 6
Lymphocytes that develop immunocompetence in the bone marrow are a. T lymphocytes, b. B lymphocytes, c. NK cells, d. B and T lymphocytes.
