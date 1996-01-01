21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
3:08 minutes
Problem 4a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which antibody class is abundant in body secretions? a. IgA, b. IgD, c. IgE, d. IgG, e. IgM.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Immune System, Part 2: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #46 with a bite sized video explanation from CrashCourseStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice