21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
3:53 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following is not involved in the activation of a B cell? a. antigen, b. helper T cell, c. cytokine, d. cytotoxic T cell.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Immune System, Part 2: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #46 with a bite sized video explanation from CrashCourseStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice