Problem 1
Cutting the phrenic nerves will result in:
a. Air entering the pleural cavity
b. Paralysis of the diaphragm
c. Stimulation of the diaphragmatic reflex
d. Paralysis of the epiglottis
Problem 2
Which of the following laryngeal cartilages is/are not paired?
a. Epiglottis
b. Arytenoid
c. Cricoid
d. Cuneiform
e. Corniculate
Problem 3
Under ordinary circumstances, the inflation reflex is initiated by:
a. Noxious chemicals
b. The ventral respiratory group
c. Overinflation of the alveoli and bronchioles
d. The pontine respiratory centers
Problem 4
The detergent-like substance that keeps the alveoli from collapsing between breaths because it reduces the surface tension of the water film in the alveoli is called:
a. Lecithin
b. Bile
c. Surfactant
d. Reluctant
Problem 5
Which of the following determines the direction of gas movement?
a. Solubility in water
b. Partial pressure gradient
c. Temperature
d. Molecular weight and size of the gas molecule
Problem 6
When the inspiratory muscles contract:
a. The size of the thoracic cavity increases in diameter
b. The size of the thoracic cavity increases in length
c. The volume of the thoracic cavity decreases
d. The size of the thoracic cavity increases in both length and diameter
Problem 7
The nutrient blood supply of the lungs is provided by:
a. The pulmonary arteries
b. The aorta
c. The pulmonary veins
d. The bronchial arteries
Problem 8
Oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged in the lungs and through all cell membranes by:
a. Active transport
b. Diffusion
c. Filtration
d. Osmosis
Problem 9
Most oxygen carried in the blood is:
a. In solution in the plasma
b. Combined with plasma proteins
c. Chemically combined with the heme in red blood cells
d. In solution in the red blood cells
Problem 10
Which of the following has the greatest stimulating effect on the respiratory centers in the brain?
a. Oxygen
b. Carbon dioxide
c. Calcium
d. Willpower
Problem 11
In mouth-to-mouth artificial respiration, the rescuer blows air from his or her own respiratory system into that of the victim. Which of the following statements are correct?
(1) Expansion of the victim's lungs is brought about by blowing air in at higher than atmospheric pressure (positive-pressure breathing).
(2) During inflation of the lungs, the intrapleural pressure increases.
(3) This technique will not work if the victim has a hole in the chest wall, even if the lungs are intact.
(4) Expiration during this procedure depends on the elasticity of the alveolar and thoracic walls.
a. All of these
b. 1, 2, 4
c. 1, 2, 3
d. 1, 4
Problem 12
A baby holding its breath will:
a. Have brain cells damaged because of low blood oxygen levels
b. Automatically start to breathe again when the carbon dioxide levels in the blood reach a high enough value
c. Suffer heart damage because of increased pressure in the carotid sinus and aortic arch areas
d. Be called a 'blue baby'
Problem 13
Damage to which of the following would most likely result in cessation of breathing?
a. The pontine respiratory group
b. The ventral respiratory group of the medulla
c. The stretch receptors in the lungs
d. The dorsal respiratory group of the medulla
Problem 14
The bulk of carbon dioxide is carried:
a. Chemically combined with the amino acids of hemoglobin as carbaminohemoglobin in the red blood cells
b. As the ion HCO₃⁻ in the plasma after first entering the red blood cell
c. As carbonic acid in the plasma
d. Chemically combined with the heme portion of Hb
Problem 15
Briefly explain the anatomical 'reason' why most men have deeper voices than boys or women.
Problem 16
Differentiate clearly between minute ventilation and alveolar ventilation rate
Which provides a more accurate measure of ventilatory efficiency, and why?
Problem 17
Define hyperventilation
If you hyperventilate, do you retain or expel more carbon dioxide?
What effect does hyperventilation have on blood pH?
Problem 18
Describe age-related changes in respiratory function.
Problem 19
A member of the 'Blues' gang was rushed into an emergency room after receiving a knife wound in the left side of his thorax. The diagnosis was pneumothorax and a collapsed lung. Explain exactly
Why the lung collapsed?
Why only one lung (not both) collapsed?
Problem 20
Trace the route of air from the nares to an alveolus. Name subdivisions of organs where applicable, and differentiate between conducting and respiratory zone structures.
Problem 21
Why is it important that the trachea is reinforced with cartilage rings?
Why is it advantageous that the rings are incomplete posteriorly?
Problem 22
Describe the functional relationships between volume changes and gas flow into and out of the lungs.
Problem 23
Daniel, the swimmer with the fastest time on the Springfield College swim team, routinely hyperventilates before a meet, as he says, 'to sock some more oxygen into my lungs so I can swim longer without having to breathe.' First of all, what basic fact about oxygen loading has Daniel forgotten (a lapse leading to false thinking)? Second, how is Daniel jeopardizing not only his time but his life?
Problem 24
A surgeon removed three adjacent bronchopulmonary segments from the left lung of a patient with TB. Almost half of the lung was removed, yet there was no severe bleeding, and relatively few blood vessels had to be cauterized (closed off). Why was the surgery so easy to perform?
Problem 25
After a week of scuba diving in the Bahamas, Mary Ann boards an airplane. During her flight home, she develops aching joints, nausea, and dyspnea, which resolve upon landing. During the flight, the cabin pressure was equivalent to an altitude of 8000 feet. Explain her problems.
Ch. 22 The Respiratory System
Back