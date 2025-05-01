Problem 1
The peritoneal cavity:
a. Is the same thing as the abdominopelvic cavity
b. Is filled with air
c. Like the pleural and pericardial cavities is a potential space containing serous fluid
d. Contains the pancreas and all of the duodenum
Problem 2
Obstruction of the hepatopancreatic sphincter impairs digestion by reducing the availability of:
a. Bile and HCl
b. HCl and intestinal juice
c. Pancreatic juice and intestinal juice
d. Pancreatic juice and bile
Problem 3
The lamina propria forms part of the:
a. Muscularis externa
b. Submucosa
c. Serosa
d. Mucosa
Problem 4
Carbohydrates are acted on by:
a. Peptidases, trypsin, and chymotrypsin
b. Amylase, maltase, and sucrase
c. Lipases
d. Peptidases, lipases, and galactase
Problem 5
The parasympathetic nervous system influences digestion by:
a. Relaxing smooth muscle
b. Stimulating peristalsis and secretory activity
c. Constricting sphincters
d. None of these
Problem 6
The digestive juice product containing enzymes capable of digesting all four major foodstuff categories is:
a. Pancreatic
b. Gastric
c. Salivary
d. Biliary
Problem 7
The site of production of cholecystokinin is:
a. The stomach
b. The small intestine
c. The pancreas
d. The large intestine
Problem 8
Which of the following is not characteristic of the colon?
a. It is divided into ascending, transverse, and descending portions
b. It contains abundant bacteria, some of which synthesize certain vitamins
c. It is the main absorptive site
d. It absorbs much of the water and salts remaining in the wastes
Problem 9
The gallbladder
a. Produces bile
b. Is attached to the pancreas
c. Stores and concentrates bile
d. Produces secretin
Problem 10
The sphincter between the stomach and duodenum is:
a. The pyloric sphincter
b. The gastroesophageal sphincter
c. The hepatopancreatic sphincter
d. The ileocecal valve
Problem 11
Name the six functional activities of the digestive system.
Problem 12
a. What is the normal number of permanent teeth? Of deciduous teeth?
b. What substance covers the tooth crown? Its root?
c. What substance makes up the bulk of a tooth?
d. What and where is pulp?
Problem 13
Someone has eaten a meal of buttered toast, cream, and eggs. Which of the following would you expect to happen?
a. Compared to the period shortly after the meal, gastric motility and secretion of HCl decrease when the food reaches the duodenum
b. Gastric motility increases even as the person is chewing the food (before swallowing)
c. Fat will be emulsified in the duodenum by the action of bile
d. All of these
Problem 14
Trace the path of a single protein molecule that has been ingested.
The protein molecule will be digested by enzymes made by
a. The mouth, stomach, and colon
b. The stomach, liver, and small intestine
c. The small intestine, mouth, and liver
d. The pancreas, stomach, and small intestine
Problem 15
Trace the path of a single protein molecule that has been ingested.
The protein molecule must be digested before it can be transported to and utilized by the cells because
a. Protein is only useful directly
b. Protein has a low pH
c. Proteins in the circulating blood produce an adverse osmotic pressure
d. The protein is too large to be readily absorbed
Problem 16
Trace the path of a single protein molecule that has been ingested.
The products of protein digestion enter the bloodstream largely through cells lining
a. The stomach
b. The small intestine
c. The large intestine
d. The bile duct
Problem 17
Trace the path of a single protein molecule that has been ingested.
Before the blood carrying the products of protein digestion reaches the heart, it first passes through capillary networks in:
a. The spleen
b. The lungs
c. The liver
d. The brain
Problem 18
Make a simple line drawing of the organs of the alimentary canal and label each organ. Then add three labels to your drawing—salivary glands, liver, and pancreas—and use arrows to show where each of these organs empties its secretions into the alimentary canal.
Problem 19
Lara was on a diet but she could not eat less and kept claiming her stomach had a mind of its own. She was joking, but indeed, there is a 'gut brain' called the enteric nervous system. Is it part of the parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system? Explain.
Problem 20
a. Describe the boundaries of the oral cavity.
b. Why do you suppose its mucosa is stratified squamous epithelium rather than the more typical simple columnar epithelium?
Problem 21
Describe the two phases of swallowing, noting the organs involved and the activities that occur.
Problem 22
Describe the role of these cells found in gastric glands: parietal, chief, mucous neck, and enteroendocrine.
Problem 23
Describe the regulation of the cephalic, gastric, and intestinal phases of gastric secretion.
Problem 24
a. What is the relationship between the cystic, common hepatic, bile, and pancreatic ducts?
b. What is the point of fusion of the bile and pancreatic ducts called?
Problem 25
Explain why fatty stools result from the absence of bile or pancreatic juice.
Problem 26
Indicate the function of the stellate macrophages and the hepatocytes of the liver.
Problem 27
Explain why activation of pancreatic enzymes is delayed until they reach the small intestine.
Problem 28
After a heavy meal rich with fried foods, Debby Collins, an overweight 45-year-old woman, was rushed to the emergency room with severe spasmodic pains in her epigastric region that radiated to the right side of her rib cage. She indicated that the attack came on suddenly, and her abdomen was found to be tender to the touch and somewhat rigid. What do you think is this patient's problem and why is her pain discontinuous (colicky)? What are the treatment options and what might happen if the problem is not resolved?
Problem 29
A baby is admitted to the hospital with a history of diarrhea and watery feces occurring over the last three days. The baby has sunken fontanelles (the not yet ossified spaces between skull bones in infants), indicating extreme dehydration. Tests indicate that the baby has a bacterium-induced colitis, and antibiotics are prescribed. Because of the baby's loss of intestinal juices, do you think that his blood pH would indicate acidosis or alkalosis? Explain your reasoning.
Problem 30
Troy Francis, a middle-aged salesman, complains of a burning pain in the 'pit of his stomach,' usually beginning about two hours after eating and abating after drinking a glass of milk. When asked to indicate the site, he points to his epigastric region. The GI tract is examined by X-ray fluoroscopy. A gastric ulcer is visualized, and drug therapy using a proton pump inhibitor and antibiotics is recommended.
a. Why is this treatment suggested?
b. What are the possible consequences of nontreatment?
Ch. 23 The Digestive System
