22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
2:09 minutes
Problem 6a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When the inspiratory muscles contract, a. the size of the thoracic cavity increases in diameter, b. the size of the thoracic cavity increases in length, c. the volume of the thoracic cavity decreases, d. the size of the thoracic cavity increases in both length and diameter.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master IP: Pulmonary Ventilation with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice