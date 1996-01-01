22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
Daniel, the swimmer with the fastest time on the Springfield College swim team, routinely hyperventilates before a meet, as he says, 'to sock some more oxygen into my lungs so I can swim longer without having to breathe.' First of all, what basic fact about oxygen loading has Daniel forgotten (a lapse leading to false thinking)? Second, how is Daniel jeopardizing not only his time but his life?
