22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
2:25 minutes
Problem 7a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The nutrient blood supply of the lungs is provided by a. the pulmonary arteries, b. the aorta, c. the pulmonary veins, d. the bronchial arteries.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of the Respiratory System, Animation with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice