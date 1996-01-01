22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
1:38 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Briefly explain the anatomical 'reason' why most men have deeper voices than boys or women.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
10
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview of the Respiratory System, Animation with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice