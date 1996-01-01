22. Respiratory System
Gas Exchange
1:39 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following determines the direction of gas movement? a. solubility in water, b. partial pressure gradient, c. temperature, d. molecular weight and size of the gas molecule.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Henrys Law | Gas Exchange with a bite sized video explanation from Dr Matt & Dr MikeStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 3 videos