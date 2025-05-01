Problem 1
Surfactant
(a) Protects the surface of the lungs
(b) Phagocytizes small particulates
(c) Replaces mucus in the alveoli
(d) Helps prevent the alveoli from collapsing
(e) Is not found in healthy lung tissue
Problem 2
The hard palate separates the:
(a) Nasal cavity from the larynx
(b) Left and right sides of the nasal cavity
(c) Nasal cavity and the oral cavity
(d) Nostrils from the choanae
(e) Soft palate from the nasal cavity
Problem 3
Air moves into the lungs because
(a) The gas pressure in the lungs is less than atmospheric pressure.
(b) The volume of the lungs decreases with inspiration.
(c) The thorax is muscular.
(d) Contraction of the diaphragm decreases the volume of the thoracic cavity.
(e) The respiratory control center initiates active expansion of the thorax.
Problem 4
The glottis closes partway through an exhalation. The abdominal and internal intercostal muscles then contract suddenly, creating pressure that blasts the air out of the respiratory passages. This describes a
(a) Sneeze
(b) Hiccough
(c) Cough
(d) Laryngeal spasm
(e) Gag
Problem 5
When the diaphragm and external intercostal muscles contract,
(a) Exhalation occurs.
(b) Intrapulmonary pressure increases.
(c) Intrapleural pressure decreases.
(d) The volume of the lungs decreases.
(e) The size of the thoracic cavity increases.
Problem 6
Identify the structures of the respiratory system in the figure below:
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
Problem 7
During the winter, Brad sleeps in a dorm room that lacks any humidifier for the heated air. In the mornings he notices that his nose is “stuffy” similar to when he has a cold, but after showering and drinking some water, the stuffiness disappears until the next morning. What might be the cause of Brad’s nasal condition?
Problem 8
Distinguish the structures of the upper respiratory system from those of the lower respiratory system.
Problem 9
Name the three regions of the pharynx. Where is each region located?
Problem 10
List the cartilages of the larynx. What are the functions of each?
Problem 11
What three integrated steps are involved in external respiration?
Problem 12
What important physiological differences exist between fetal hemoglobin and maternal hemoglobin?
Problem 13
By what three ways is carbon dioxide transported in the bloodstream?
Problem 14
Which of the following does not occur in internal respiration?
(a) Oxygen diffuses from the blood to the interstitial spaces.
(b) Carbon dioxide diffuses from the interstitial spaces to the blood.
(c) Hemoglobin binds more oxygen.
(d) Bicarbonate ions are formed in red blood cells.
(e) Chloride ions diffuse into red blood cells as bicarbonate ions diffuse out.
Problem 15
Gas exchange at the blood air barrier is efficient because
(a) The differences in partial pressure are substantial
(b) The gases are lipid soluble
(c) The total surface area is large
(d) Of all of these
Problem 16
For any partial pressure of oxygen, if the concentration of 2,3- bisphosphoglycerate (BPG) increases,
(a) The amount of oxygen released by hemoglobin will decrease.
(b) The oxygen levels in hemoglobin will be unaffected.
(c) The amount of oxygen released by hemoglobin will increase.
(d) The amount of carbon dioxide carried by hemoglobin will increase.
Problem 17
An increase in the partial pressure of carbon dioxide in arterial blood causes chemoreceptors to stimulate the respiratory centers, resulting in
(a) A decreased respiratory rate
(b) An increased respiratory rate
(c) Hypocapnia
(d) Hypercapnia
Problem 18
Why is breathing through the nasal cavity more desirable than breathing through the mouth?
Problem 19
Correctly justify the statement
"The bronchioles are to the respiratory system what the arterioles are to the cardiovascular system."
Problem 20
How are pneumocytes type II involved with keeping the alveoli from collapsing?
Problem 21
How does pulmonary ventilation differ from alveolar ventilation, and what is the function of each type of ventilation?
Problem 22a
What is the significance of
(a) Boyle's law, to the process of respiration?
Problem 22b
What is the significance of
(b) Dalton's law, to the process of respiration?
Problem 22c
What is the significance of
(c) Henry's law to the process of respiration?
Problem 23
What happens to the process of respiration when a person is sneezing or coughing?
Problem 24
What are the differences between pulmonary volumes and respiratory capacities? How are pulmonary volumes and respiratory capacities determined?
Problem 25
What is the functional difference between the dorsal respiratory group (DRG) and the ventral respiratory group (VRG) of the medulla oblongata?
Problem 26
Billy's normal alveolar ventilation rate (AVR) during mild exercise is 6.0 L/min. While at the beach on a warm summer day, he goes snorkeling. The snorkel has a volume of 50 mL. Assuming that the water is not too cold and that snorkeling is mild exercise for Billy, what would his respiratory rate have to be for him to maintain an AVR of 6.0 L/min while snorkeling? (Assume a constant tidal volume of 500 mL and an anatomic dead space of 150 mL.)
Problem 27
Mr. B. has had chronic advanced emphysema for 15 years. While hospitalized with a respiratory infection, he goes into respiratory distress. Without thinking, his nurse immediately administers pure oxygen, which causes Mr. B. to stop breathing. Why?
Problem 28
Cary hyperventilates for several minutes before diving into a swimming pool. After he enters and begins swimming underwater, he blacks out and almost drowns. What caused this to happen?
Ch. 23 The Respiratory System
All textbooksFrederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 11th EditionCh. 23 The Respiratory System