22. Respiratory System
Gas Exchange
Problem 14
Which of the following does not occur in internal respiration? (a) Oxygen diffuses from the blood to the interstitial spaces. (b) Carbon dioxide diffuses from the interstitial spaces to the blood. (c) Hemoglobin binds more oxygen. (d) Bicarbonate ions are formed in red blood cells. (e) Chloride ions diffuse into red blood cells as bicarbonate ions diffuse out.
