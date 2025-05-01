Problem 1
Identify the structures of the lymphatic system in the following diagram.
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
j. ___
k. ___
l. ___
m. ___
n. ___
o. ___
p. ___
q. ___
Problem 2
Lymph from the right arm, the right half of the head, and the right chest is received by the
(a) Cisterna chyli
(b) Right lymphatic duct
(c) Right thoracic duct
(d) Aorta
Problem 3
Anatomically, lymphatic vessels resemble
(a) Elastic arteries
(b) Muscular arteries
(c) Arterioles
(d) Medium veins
(e) The venae cavae
Problem 4
The specificity of an antibody is determined by the
(a) Fixed segment
(b) Antigenic determinants
(c) Variable region
(d) Size of the antibody
(e) Antibody class
Problem 5
The major histocompatibility complex (MHC)
(a) Is responsible for forming lymphocytes
(b) Produces antibodies in lymph glands
(c) Is a group of genes that codes for human leukocyte antigens
(d) Is a membrane protein that can recognize foreign antigens
(e) Is the antigen found on bacteria that stimulates an immune response
Problem 6
Red blood cells that are damaged or defective are removed from the bloodstream by the
(a) Thymus
(b) Lymph nodes
(c) Spleen
(d) Tonsils
Problem 7
Phagocytes move through capillary walls by squeezing between adjacent endothelial cells, a process known as
(a) Diapedesis
(b) Chemotaxis
(c) Adhesion
(d) Perforation
Problem 8
Perforins are proteins associated with the activity of
(a) T cells
(b) B cells
(c) NK cells
(d) Plasma cells
Problem 9
Complement activation
(a) Stimulates inflammation
(b) Attracts phagocytes
(c) Enhances phagocytosis
(d) Achieves a, b, and c
Problem 10
The most beneficial effect of fever is that it
(a) Inhibits the spread of some bacteria and viruses
(b) Increases the metabolic rate by up to 10 percent
(c) Stimulates the release of pyrogens
(d) Achieves a and b
Problem 11
CD4 markers are associated with
(a) Cytotoxic T cells
(b) Regulatory T cells
(c) Helper T cells
(d) All of these
Problem 12
List the specific functions of each of the body's primary and secondary lymphoid tissues and organs.
Problem 13
Give a function for each of the following:
(l) Interleukins
(m) Tumor necrosis factor
(n) Colony-stimulating factors
Problem 13a
Give a function for each of the following:
(a) Cytotoxic T cells
(b) Helper T cells
(c) Regulatory T cells
(d) Plasma cells
(e) NK cells
Problem 13b
Give a function for each of the following:
(f) Stromal cells
(g) Epithelial reticular cells
(h) Interferons
(i) Pyrogens
(j) T cells
(k) B cells
Problem 14
What are the three classes of lymphocytes, and where does each class originate?
Problem 15
What seven defenses, present at birth, provide the body with the defensive capability known as innate (nonspecific) immunity?
Problem 16
Compared with innate defenses, adaptive defenses
(a) Do not distinguish between one threat and another
(b) Are always present at birth
(c) Protect against threats on an individual basis
(d) Deny the entry of pathogens to the body
Problem 17
Blocking the antigen receptors on the surface of lymphocytes would interfere with
(a) Phagocytosis of the antigen
(b) That lymphocyte's ability to produce antibodies
(c) Antigen recognition
(d) The ability of the lymphocyte to present antigen
(e) Opsonization of the antigen
Problem 18
A decrease in which population of lymphocytes would impair all aspects of an immune response?
(a) Cytotoxic T cells
(b) Helper T cells
(c) Regulatory T cells
(d) B cells
(e) Plasma cells
Problem 19
Skin tests are used to determine if a person
(a) Has an active infection
(b) Has been exposed to a particular antigen
(c) Carries a particular antigen
(d) Has measles
(e) Can produce antibodies
Problem 20
Compare and contrast the effects of complement with those of interferon.
Problem 21
How does a cytotoxic T cell destroy another cell displaying antigens bound to class I MHC proteins?
Problem 22
How does the formation of an antigen–antibody complex cause the elimination of an antigen?
Problem 23
Give one example of each type of immunity: innate immunity, naturally acquired active immunity, artificially acquired active immunity, artificially acquired passive immunity, and naturally acquired passive immunity.
Problem 24
An anesthesia technician is advised that she should be vaccinated against hepatitis B, which is caused by a virus. She is given one injection and is told to come back for a second injection in a month and a third injection after 6 months. Why is this series of injections necessary?
Problem 25
An investigator at a crime scene discovers some body fluid on the victim's clothing. The investigator carefully takes a sample and sends it to the crime lab for analysis. On the basis of the analysis of antibodies, could the crime lab determine whether the sample is blood plasma or semen? Explain.
Problem 26
Ted finds out that he has been exposed to measles. He is concerned that he might have contracted the disease, so he goes to see his physician. The physician takes a blood sample and sends it to a lab for antibody levels and titers. The results show an elevated level and activity of IgM antibodies to rubella (measles) virus but very few IgG antibodies to the virus. Has Ted contracted the disease?
Problem 27
While walking along the street, you and your friend see an elderly woman whose left arm appears to be swollen to several times its normal size. Your friend wonders aloud what might be its cause. You say that it may be likely that the woman had a radical mastectomy (the removal of a breast because of cancer). Explain the rationale behind your answer.
Problem 28
Paula's grandfather is diagnosed as having lung cancer. His physician takes biopsies of several lymph nodes from neighboring regions of the body, and Paula wonders why, since his cancer is in the lungs. What would you tell her?
