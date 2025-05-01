Problem 1
The use of a chemical messenger to transfer information from cell to cell within a single tissue is referred to as _____ communication.
(a) Direct
(b) Paracrine
(c) Hormonal
(d) Endocrine
Problem 2
Cyclic AMP functions as a second messenger to:
(a) Build proteins and catalyze specific reactions
(b) Activate adenylate cyclase
(c) Open ion channels and activate key enzymes in the cytoplasm
(d) Bind the hormone–receptor complex to DNA segments
Problem 3
Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) stimulates the release of:
(a) Thyroid hormones by the hypothalamus
(b) Gonadotropins by the adrenal glands
(c) Growth hormones by the hypothalamus
(d) Steroid hormones by the adrenal glands
Problem 4
FSH production in males supports:
(a) The maturation of sperm by stimulating nurse cells
(b) The development of muscles and strength
(c) The production of male sex hormones
(d) An increased desire for sexual activity
Problem 6
All of the following are true of the endocrine system, except that it:
(a) Releases chemicals into the bloodstream for distribution throughout the body
(b) Releases hormones that simultaneously alter the metabolic activities of many different tissues and organs
(c) Produces effects that can last for hours, days, and even longer
(d) Produces rapid, local, brief-duration responses to specific stimuli
(e) Functions to control ongoing metabolic processes.
Problem 7
A cell's hormonal sensitivities are determined by the:
(a) Chemical nature of the hormone
(b) Quantity of circulating hormone
(c) Shape of the hormone molecules
(d) Presence or absence of appropriate receptors
(e) Thickness of its plasma membrane
Problem 8
Identify the endocrine glands and tissues in the following diagram.
<IMAGE>
Problem 11
What six hormones primarily affect growth?
Problem 13
What effects does parathyroid hormone have on blood calcium level?
Problem 15
Which two hormones are released by the kidneys, and what is the importance of each hormone?
Problem 16
What are the four opposing effects of natriuretic peptides and angiotensin II?
Problem 17
What four cell populations make up the endocrine pancreas? Which hormone does each type of cell produce?
Problem 18
What is the primary difference in the way the nervous and endocrine systems communicate with their target cells?
Problem 19
In what ways can a hormone modify the activities of its target cells?
Problem 20
How would blocking the activity of phosphodiesterase (PDE) affect a cell that responds to hormonal stimulation by the cAMP second messenger system?
Problem 22
A researcher observes that stimulation by a particular hormone induces a marked increase in the activity of G proteins in the target plasma membrane. The hormone being studied is probably:
(a) A steroid
(b) A peptide
(c) Testosterone
(d) Estrogen
(e) Aldosterone
Problem 23
Decreased blood calcium level would result in increased:
(a) Secretion of calcitonin
(b) Secretion of PTH
(c) Elimination of calcium by the kidneys
(d) Osteoclast activity
(e) Excitability of neural membranes
Problem 24
In Type 2 diabetes, insulin levels are frequently normal, yet the target cells are less sensitive to the effects of insulin. This suggests that the target cells:
(a) Are impermeable to insulin
(b) May lack enough insulin receptors
(c) Cannot convert insulin to an active form
(d) Have adequate internal supplies of glucose
(e) Both b and c
Problem 25
Roger has been extremely thirsty. He drinks numerous glasses of water every day and urinates a great deal. Name two disorders that could produce these signs and symptoms. What test could a clinician perform to determine which disorder Roger has?
Problem 26
Julie is pregnant but is not receiving prenatal care. She has a poor diet consisting mostly of fast food. She drinks no milk, preferring colas instead. How would this situation affect Julie's parathyroid hormone level?
Problem 29
Pamela and her teammates are considering taking anabolic steroids (synthetic hormones derived from testosterone) to enhance their competitive skills. What natural effects of testosterone are they hoping to gain? What additional side effects might these women expect should they begin an anabolic steroid regime?
