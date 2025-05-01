Problem 7

The following is a list of the phases involved in the process of hemostasis:





Coagulation Fibrinolysis Vascular spasm Retraction Platelet phase

The correct sequence of these phases is:

(a) 5, 1, 4, 2, 3

(b) 3, 5, 1, 4, 2

(c) 2, 3, 5, 1, 4

(d) 3, 5, 4, 1, 2

(e) 4, 3, 5, 2, 1