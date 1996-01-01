16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Problem 3
Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) stimulates the release of (a) thyroid hormones by the hypothalamus, (b) gonadotropins by the adrenal glands, (c) growth hormones by the hypothalamus, (d) steroid hormones by the adrenal glands.
