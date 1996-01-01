15. Special Senses
Smell
Problem 23
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Decreased blood calcium level would result in increased (a) secretion of calcitonin, (b) secretion of PTH, (c) elimination of calcium by the kidneys, (d) osteoclast activity, (e) excitability of neural membranes.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Neuroscience: Olfaction with a bite sized video explanation from Neuroscientifically ChallengedStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice