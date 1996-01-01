16. Endocrine System
All of the following are true of the endocrine system, except that it (a) releases chemicals into the bloodstream for distribution throughout the body, (b) releases hormones that simultaneously alter the metabolic activities of many different tissues and organs, (c) produces effects that can last for hours, days, and even longer, (d) produces rapid, local, brief-duration responses to specific stimuli, (e) functions to control ongoing metabolic processes.
