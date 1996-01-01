16. Endocrine System
Hormones
Problem 7
A cell's hormonal sensitivities are determined by the (a) chemical nature of the hormone, (b) quantity of circulating hormone, (c) shape of the hormone molecules, (d) presence or absence of appropriate receptors, (e) thickness of its plasma membrane.
