Multiple Choice
If varies directly as , and when , find when .
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If varies directly as , and when , find when .
The distance a car travels varies directly as the time . If the car travels in hours, find how far it will travel in hours.
varies inversely as , and when . If , what is the value of ?
The time (in hours) required to travel a fixed distance varies inversely as the speed (in ). If it takes hours to travel a certain distance at , how long will it take to travel the same distance at ?