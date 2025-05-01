Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
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Master Direct Variation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
If yy varies directly as xx, and y=18y=18 when x=6x=6, find yy when x=10x=10.
The distance dd a car travels varies directly as the time tt. If the car travels 180km180\(\operatorname{\mathrm{km}\)} in 33 hours, find how far it will travel in 55 hours.
pp varies inversely as qq, and p=18p=18 when q=9q=9. If q=12q=12, what is the value of pp?