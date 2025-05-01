10. Relations and Functions
Direct & Inverse Variation
10. Relations and Functions
Direct & Inverse Variation
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- Multiple Choice
If varies directly as , and when , find when .9views
- Multiple Choice
The distance a car travels varies directly as the time . If the car travels in hours, find how far it will travel in hours.9views
- Multiple Choice
varies inversely as , and when . If , what is the value of ?9views
- Multiple Choice
The time (in hours) required to travel a fixed distance varies inversely as the speed (in ). If it takes hours to travel a certain distance at , how long will it take to travel the same distance at ?8views