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- Facilitated Diffusion quiz11. Biological Membranes and Transport15 Terms
- Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models definitions11. Biological Membranes and Transport15 Terms
- Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models quiz11. Biological Membranes and Transport15 Terms
- Membrane Transport of Ions definitions11. Biological Membranes and Transport14 Terms
- Membrane Transport of Ions quiz11. Biological Membranes and Transport15 Terms
- Primary Active Membrane Transport definitions11. Biological Membranes and Transport15 Terms
- Primary Active Membrane Transport quiz11. Biological Membranes and Transport15 Terms
- Sodium-Potassium Ion Pump quiz #111. Biological Membranes and Transport11 Terms
- Sodium-Potassium Ion Pump definitions11. Biological Membranes and Transport15 Terms