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- Lipids definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Lipids quizReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Practice - Membrane Structure 1 definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Practice - Membrane Structure 1 quizReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Practice - Membrane Structure 2 definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes13 Terms
- Practice - Membrane Structure 2 quizReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Practice - Membrane Transport 1 definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Practice - Membrane Transport 1 quizReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms
- Practice - Membrane Transport 2 definitionsReview 1: Nucleic Acids, Lipids, & Membranes15 Terms