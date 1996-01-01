Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology4. BiomoleculesLipids
5:17 minutes
Problem 19
Textbook Question

Another aspect of the Nurses’ Health Study looked at the percentage of change in the risk of coronary heart disease associated with substituting one dietary component for another. These results estimated that replacement of 5% of energy from saturated fat in the diet with unsaturated fats would reduce the risk of heart disease by 42%, and that the replacement of 2% of energy from trans fat with unsaturated fats would reduce the risk by 53%. Explain what these numbers mean.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
4:19m

Watch next

Master Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.