Jon found an organism in a pond, and he thinks it’s a freshwater sponge. His friend Liz thinks it looks more like an aquatic fungus. How can they decide whether it is an animal or a fungus?
a. See if it can swim.
b. Figure out whether it is autotrophic or heterotrophic.
c. See if it is a eukaryote or a prokaryote.
d. Look for cell walls under a microscope.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Porifera and Cnideria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter