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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution / History of Evolutionary Thought / Problem 3
Problem 3
How did Charles Darwin's observations during his voyage on the HMS Beagle contribute to his development of evolution by natural selection?
A
He noted the variation among species from different islands, leading to the idea of adaptation and survival.
B
He observed that species were evenly distributed regardless of environmental conditions.
C
He observed uniformity in species across different islands, suggesting a lack of variation.
D
He concluded that all species were created simultaneously.
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