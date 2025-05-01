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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Natural Selection / Problem 6
Problem 6
How does the snowshoe hare's seasonal coat color change exemplify natural selection?
A
Hares change coat color solely due to temperature changes, not genetic traits.
B
Coat color has no impact on the hare's survival in snowy environments.
C
All hares have the same coat color year-round, regardless of environment.
D
Hares with seasonal coat changes are less visible to predators, increasing their survival and reproduction.
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