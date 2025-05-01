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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Evidence of Natural Selection / Problem 8
Problem 8
Why is genetic variation crucial for the process of natural selection, particularly in rapidly changing environments?
A
It reduces the competition among individuals for resources.
B
It provides a pool of traits that may enhance survival under new conditions.
C
It ensures that all individuals in a population are genetically identical.
D
It increases the likelihood of producing offspring with mutations.
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