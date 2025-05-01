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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following examples illustrates exaptation?
A
Evolution of bird's feathers for mating purposes which originally functions as thermal insulators
B
Loss of eye function for certain fish species living in dark cave
C
Development of traits for antibiotic resistance by certain bacterial species
D
Development of winged type of seeds among plants for enhanced dispersal rate
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