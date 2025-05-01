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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection / Problem 1
Problem 1
The idea that all species have a common origin and undergo evolutionary change is known as:
A
Inheritance of acquired characters
B
Natural selection
C
Neo-Darwinism
D
Descent with modification
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