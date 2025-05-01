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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution / Natural Selection / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following is one of Darwin's inferences that forms the basis of natural selection?
A
Individuals with advantageous traits survive to reproduce more successfully.
B
Individuals in a population vary considerably in their traits.
C
More offspring are produced than can survive.
D
All individuals in a population have the same chance of survival.
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