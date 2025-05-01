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21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 9
21. Evolution by Natural Selection - Part 1 of 2!
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21. Evolution / History of Evolutionary Thought / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is a key difference between the contributions of Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace to the theory of evolution by natural selection?
A
Darwin published his findings first, but Wallace independently concluded similar ideas about natural selection.
B
Darwin and Wallace had completely opposing views on the role of the environment in evolution.
C
Wallace focused solely on artificial selection, while Darwin introduced natural selection.
D
Wallace's work was entirely based on genetic mutation theories.
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