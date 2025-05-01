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The strength of correlation R2 (in which 0.00 is the lowest and 1.0 is the highest) measures the proportion of variation in the dependent variable that can be attributed to the independent variable. Once the strengths of the correlation are identified (i.e. ears size vs. temperature), it must be subjected to analysis for statistical significance (P-value) to identify that the correlation is not attributable by chance. Hence, the importance of a specific trait for the organism's adaptation to existing environmental conditions.
Suppose we determined the strength of correlation (R2) and the traits' corresponding statistical significance (P-value). Which of the following traits is considered the most important?
Which of the following processes has not yet been accomplished by scientists studying the origin of life?
Tomatoes strive best in temperate climates but can survive freezing temperatures provided that the temperature change happens over a few days and is not sudden. This is an example of:
Which process describes the formation of complex organic molecules from simpler substances without biological activity?
What conditions are necessary for the spontaneous formation of vesicles and why are they significant in the prebiotic world?
What does the RNA world hypothesis suggest about the evolution of life?
Which of the following is considered a fossil?
Why is uranium-238 used instead of carbon-14 for dating older fossils?
Which of the following is not one of the 'big five' mass extinction events?
What geological evidence supports the hypothesis that volcanic activity played a major role in the Permian extinction?