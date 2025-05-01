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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 10
24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / Origin of Life / Problem 6
Problem 6
What does the RNA world hypothesis suggest about the evolution of life?
A
RNA was unnecessary in early life, as DNA and proteins fulfilled all roles.
B
RNA and DNA evolved simultaneously, sharing roles in early life.
C
RNA evolved from proteins, serving only a minor role in genetic processes.
D
RNA served as the primary genetic material and catalyst before proteins and DNA evolved.
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