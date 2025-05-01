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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 10
24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / Extinctions / Problem 10
Problem 10
What geological evidence supports the hypothesis that volcanic activity played a major role in the Permian extinction?
A
The presence of glacial deposits indicating a rapid cooling of the climate.
B
The fossil record showing a sudden influx of new marine species.
C
The presence of large igneous provinces and widespread volcanic ash layers near the Permian-Triassic boundary.
D
The discovery of large impact craters from asteroid collisions.
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