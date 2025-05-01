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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
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Problem 10
24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / Origin of Life / Problem 5
Problem 5
What conditions are necessary for the spontaneous formation of vesicles and why are they significant in the prebiotic world?
A
Presence of oxygen and low pressure, significant for stabilizing organic molecules.
B
Presence of high salt concentrations, significant for maintaining structural integrity.
C
Presence of amphiphilic molecules in aqueous environments, significant for creating isolated environments for chemical reactions.
D
Presence of ultraviolet light and high temperature, significant for enhancing reaction rates.
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