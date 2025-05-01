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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 10
24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / History of Life on Earth / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following processes has not yet been accomplished by scientists studying the origin of life?
A
The abiotic synthesis of small RNA
B
The formation of protobionts that utilize DNA for the polymerization of amino acids
C
The abiotic synthesis of polypeptides
D
The formation of molecular aggregates which have a selectively permeable membrane
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