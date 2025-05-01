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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 10
24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / The Fossil Record / Problem 8
Problem 8
Why is uranium-238 used instead of carbon-14 for dating older fossils?
A
Uranium-238 provides more accurate color analysis.
B
Carbon-14 is only found in sedimentary rocks.
C
Uranium-238 has a much longer half-life than carbon-14, allowing for dating of older materials.
D
Uranium-238 is more abundant in living organisms.
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