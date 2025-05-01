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24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 10
24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
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24. History of Life on Earth / Origin of Life / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which process describes the formation of complex organic molecules from simpler substances without biological activity?
A
Biotic synthesis
B
Photosynthesis
C
Abiotic synthesis
D
Cellular respiration
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