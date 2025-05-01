Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
24. History of Life on Earth - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 10
Next
24. History of Life on Earth / Extinctions / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which of the following is not one of the 'big five' mass extinction events?
A
Devonian extinction
B
Ordovician-Silurian extinction
C
Permian extinction
D
Holocene extinction
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options