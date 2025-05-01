Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
12 of 13
Next
26. Prokaryotes / Introduction to Prokaryotes / Problem 12
Problem 12
How does binary fission in prokaryotic cells differ from mitosis in eukaryotic cells?
A
Binary fission results in genetic diversity
B
Binary fission is a form of sexual reproduction
C
Binary fission involves the breakdown of the nuclear envelope
D
Binary fission does not involve the formation of a mitotic spindle
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options