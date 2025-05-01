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26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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Problem 13
26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
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26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotic Metabolism / Problem 6
Problem 6
What are organotrophs?
A
Organisms that use inorganic compounds as electron donors in cellular respiration
B
Organisms that use organic compounds as electron donors in cellular respiration
C
Organisms that use inorganic compounds as electron donors in photosynthesis
D
Organisms that synthesize organic compounds from inorganic substances
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