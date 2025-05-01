Skip to main content
General Biology
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
26. Prokaryotes - Part 1 of 2!
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 13
Next
26. Prokaryotes / Prokaryotic Cell Structure / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which one of the following cells has short chains of amino acids in its cell wall?
A
A plant cell
B
An algal cell
C
A bacterial cell
D
A fungal cell
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options